All for One Group Aktie
WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001
|
30.03.2026 08:45:35
EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103988 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG
|
08:47
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., buy (EQS Group)
|
08:47
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:45
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., buy (EQS Group)
|
08:45
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:43
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., buy (EQS Group)
|
08:43
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:38
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., buy (EQS Group)
|
08:38
|EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino JB Ltd., Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu All for One Group AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|All for One Group AG
|31,70
|-1,25%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIran-Krieg eskaliert weiter: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Handel zum Wochenstart mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegen sich am Montag vorwiegend auf tieferem Niveau.