All for One Group Aktie

All for One Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001

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22.09.2026 14:55:54

EQS-DD: All for One Group SE: Qino Pipe One Ltd., Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE in accordance with the terms of ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.09.2026 / 14:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Qino Pipe One Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Blazicek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE in accordance with the terms of the offer. In accordance with clause 12 of the offer document dated 11 August 2026, the offer is subject to various conditions. On 17 September 2026, the final condition of the offer was met, meaning that the offer will be completed.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
67.50 EUR 675,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
67.50 EUR 675,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
LEI Code: 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61



 
End of News EQS News Service




107162  22.09.2026 CET/CEST





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