04.10.2022 10:00:55

EQS-DD: ALLGEIER SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.10.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hubert
Last name(s): Rohrer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
27.10 EUR 5420.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.1000 EUR 5420.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE
MIC: TGAT


