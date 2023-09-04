Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.09.2023 15:58:48

EQS-DD: ALLGEIER SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2023 / 15:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
21.85 EUR 3823.75 EUR
21.85 EUR 3823.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.85 EUR 7647.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Aquis Exchange Europe
MIC: AQEU


04.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85603  04.09.2023 CET/CEST



