EQS-DD: ALLGEIER SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.05.2024 / 19:33 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Carl Georg Last name(s): Dürschmidt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI

529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS633





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



18.575 EUR 13856.95 EUR



18.575 EUR 4718.05 EUR



18.575 EUR 43781.275 EUR



18.575 EUR 11943.725 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



18.5750 EUR 74300.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

07/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: TURQUOISE EUROPE - DARK MIC: TQEM





