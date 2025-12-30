Allgeier Aktie

Allgeier für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2GS63 / ISIN: DE000A2GS633

30.12.2025 11:01:06

EQS-DD: ALLGEIER SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, Interest protecting orders to sell a total of up to 60,000 shares in the period from December 22, 2025, to January 20, 2026




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction
Interest protecting orders to sell a total of up to 60,000 shares in the period from December 22, 2025, to January 20, 2026

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Montgelasstr. 14
81679 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102670  30.12.2025 CET/CEST





