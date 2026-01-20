Allgeier Aktie

WKN DE: A2GS63 / ISIN: DE000A2GS633

20.01.2026 11:58:14

EQS-DD: ALLGEIER SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, Pre-emptive orders for the sale of up to 100,000 shares in the period from January 16, 2026 to March 31, 2026




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2026 / 11:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction
Pre-emptive orders for the sale of up to 100,000 shares in the period from January 16, 2026 to March 31, 2026

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
16/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Montgelasstr. 14
81679 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102902  20.01.2026 CET/CEST





Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allgeier 21,80 -1,36% Allgeier

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich eine Spur tiefer. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

