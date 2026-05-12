Allianz Aktie
WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005
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12.05.2026 08:56:20
EQS-DD: Allianz SE: Claire-Marie Anne Coste-Lepoutre, Acquisition as own investment of the Members of the Board of Management according to the contract of employment as a Member of the Board of ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104790 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
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