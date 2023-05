EQS-DD: Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.05.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Allterco JSCo: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Sofia / Munich, 19 May 2023 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, herewith and within the legally established term informs that the following notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council was received at the office of Allterco JSCo:

Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch, in his capacity as a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely as Chief Executive Officer of Allterco JSCo, of transactions conducted by this person and on his own account as follows: purchasing of in total 4,100 shares of Allterco JSCo, (ISIN BG1100003166) on 16 May 2023 through XFRA (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) at average price of EUR 12.10 per share and namely:

Purchase of 600 shares at EUR 12.10 per share;

Purchase of 1,500 shares at EUR 12.10 per share;

Purchase of 2,000 shares at EUR 12.10 per share.

The transactions are not linked to the exercise of share option programs.



For further information, please visit allterco.com.



Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Tel: +49 89 125 09 0331

E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de