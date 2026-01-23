Alzchem Group Aktie

Alzchem Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YNT3 / ISIN: DE000A2YNT30

23.01.2026 18:32:03

EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: four two na GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.01.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: four two na GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Zöllner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Alzchem Group AG

b) LEI
8945004EL7WZK3ERG181 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
150.48 EUR 37,620,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
150.48 EUR 37,620,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102960  23.01.2026 CET/CEST





