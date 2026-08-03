Alzchem Group Aktie

Alzchem Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YNT3 / ISIN: DE000A2YNT30

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03.08.2026 15:40:46

EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.08.2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Niedermaier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Alzchem Group AG

b) LEI
8945004EL7WZK3ERG181 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
161.40 EUR 19,999.99 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
161.4000 EUR 19,999.9900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181



 
End of News EQS News Service




106258  03.08.2026 CET/CEST





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