Alzchem Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2YNT3 / ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
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03.08.2026 15:40:44
EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|LEI Code:
|8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106256 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Alzchem Group AG
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15:41
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: four two na GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
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15:41
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: four two na GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
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15:40
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Dr. Jürgen Sans, buy (EQS Group)
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15:40
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Dr. Jürgen Sans, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:40
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:40
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:40
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:40
|EQS-DD: Alzchem Group AG: Herr Andreas Niedermaier, Kauf (EQS Group)