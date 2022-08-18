Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 11:47:57

EQS-DD: ams-OSRAM AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2022 / 11:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Leitner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ams-OSRAM AG

b) LEI
5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
8.150 CHF 67832 Units
8.148 CHF 11314 Units
8.146 CHF 9265 Units
8.144 CHF 4590 Units
8.142 CHF 5623 Units
8.140 CHF 1376 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.1485 CHF 100000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
17/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: SIX Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX


18.08.2022 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




77535  18.08.2022 CET/CEST



