EQS-DD: ams-OSRAM AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.08.2022 / 11:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Leitner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ams-OSRAM AG

b) LEI

5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000A18XM4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



8.150 CHF 67832 Units



8.148 CHF 11314 Units



8.146 CHF 9265 Units



8.144 CHF 4590 Units



8.142 CHF 5623 Units



8.140 CHF 1376 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



8.1485 CHF 100000.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

17/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: SIX Swiss Exchange MIC: XSWX





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

18.08.2022 CET/CEST





