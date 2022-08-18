Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 11:49:53

EQS-DD: ams-OSRAM AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2022 / 11:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Leitner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ams-OSRAM AG

b) LEI
5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































Price(s) Volume(s)
8.142 CHF 1628 Units
8.144 CHF 3176 Units
8.146 CHF 1606 Units
8.148 CHF 4482 Units
8.150 CHF 161106 Units
8.194 CHF 2222 Units
8.196 CHF 8650 Units
8.198 CHF 10547 Units
8.200 CHF 82394 Units
8.248 CHF 926 Units
8.250 CHF 99074 Units
8.284 CHF 1719 Units
8.288 CHF 2520 Units
8.290 CHF 3040 Units
8.292 CHF 3643 Units
8.294 CHF 3890 Units
8.296 CHF 1444 Units
8.298 CHF 1180 Units
8.300 CHF 10566 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.1974 CHF 403813.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
16/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: SIX Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX


18.08.2022 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/



 
77529  18.08.2022 CET/CEST



