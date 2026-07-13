learnd Aktie

learnd für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.07.2026 13:00:52

EQS-DD: AnchorCore SE: Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, Receipt of shares as payment (transfer free of charge from the issuer)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.07.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karl-Theodor
Last name(s): zu Guttenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AnchorCore SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of shares as payment (transfer free of charge from the issuer)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.26 EUR 22,600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2600 EUR 22,600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: AnchorCore SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://www.learndse.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




106016  13.07.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten