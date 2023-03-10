10.03.2023 15:00:54

EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Exercise of call options with cash settlement




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Leitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Exercise of call options with cash settlement and whose underlying are shares of Andritz AG (AT0000730007). Average option premium paid: 22.0488 EUR

b) Nature of the transaction


Exercise of call options with cash settlement

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























Price(s) Volume(s)
19.5644 EUR 92489.00 Units
19.2596 EUR 38842.00 Units
19.3349 EUR 23876.00 Units
19.6895 EUR 17435.00 Units
19.6905 EUR 21946.00 Units
22.2878 EUR 45000.00 Units
22.3697 EUR 26278.00 Units
22.1365 EUR 217089.00 Units
22.2570 EUR 54085.00 Units
22.3783 EUR 104277.00 Units
22.3782 EUR 15694.00 Units
22.3526 EUR 37577.00 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.4796 EUR 694588.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction
08/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


10.03.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81463  10.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579865&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Andritz AGmehr Nachrichten