EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Exercise of call options with cash settlement



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.03.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Leitner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Andritz AG

b) LEI

549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative



Description: Exercise of call options with cash settlement and whose underlying are shares of Andritz AG (AT0000730007). Average option premium paid: 22.0488 EUR





b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of call options with cash settlement





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.5644 EUR 92489.00 Units



19.2596 EUR 38842.00 Units



19.3349 EUR 23876.00 Units



19.6895 EUR 17435.00 Units



19.6905 EUR 21946.00 Units



22.2878 EUR 45000.00 Units



22.3697 EUR 26278.00 Units



22.1365 EUR 217089.00 Units



22.2570 EUR 54085.00 Units



22.3783 EUR 104277.00 Units



22.3782 EUR 15694.00 Units



22.3526 EUR 37577.00 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.4796 EUR 694588.00 Units





e) Date of the transaction

08/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





