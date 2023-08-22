EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Purchase of call options with cash settlement. Tenor: up to 2 years. exercise terms: weekly. average exercise price of the options: 22.4949. average ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.08.2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Leitner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Andritz AG

b) LEI

549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative



Description: Call options with cash settlement, based on Andritz AG shares as underlying.





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of call options with cash settlement. Tenor: up to 2 years. exercise terms: weekly. average exercise price of the options: 22.4949. average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the options: 44.9897. The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of this agreement is excluded.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



23.0910 EUR 7267 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



23.0910 EUR 7267 Units





e) Date of the transaction

18/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





