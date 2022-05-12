12.05.2022 18:35:50

EQS-DD: Andritz AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 18:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Leitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Call options with cash settlement, based on Andritz AG shares as underlying

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of a cash-settled call option / Tenor: up to 2 years / Exercise terms: weekly / Average exercise price of the options: 19.6895 / Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the Options: 39.3790 / The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of these agreements is excluded.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20.2112 EUR 17435.000 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.2112 EUR 17435.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.05.2022















Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com



 


