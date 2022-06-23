EQS-DD: Andritz AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.06.2022 / 18:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mag. First name: Humbert Last name(s): Köfler





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Andritz AG

b) LEI

549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative



Description: Allocation of call options on Andritz shares





b) Nature of the transaction

Stock options under the option program 2022 for executives; exercise period: May 1, 2025 to April 30, 2029, depending on the achievement of the following criteria: price performance, EBITA margin and accident frequency rate. The three criteria are independent of each other.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



38.80 EUR 37500.00 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



38.80 EUR 37500.00 Units





e) Date of the transaction

23/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.06.2022





