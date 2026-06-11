EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Mag. Dietmar Heinisser, Exercise of call options with cash settlement in the framework of the stock option program 2022



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.06.2026 / 17:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mag. First name: Dietmar Last name(s): Heinisser

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Andritz AG

b) LEI

549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: AT0000730007

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of call options with cash settlement in the framework of the stock option program 2022

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 76.20 EUR 13,619.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 76.2000 EUR 13,619.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

11/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.06.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



