WKN: 73000 / ISIN: AT0000730007

09.03.2026 10:37:30

EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Mag. Dietmar Heinisser, Exercise of call options with physical settlement in the framework of the stock option program 2020




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2026 / 10:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag.
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Heinisser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: AT0000730007

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of call options with physical settlement in the framework of the stock option program 2020

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
71 EUR 2,418 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
71.0000 EUR 2,418.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
05/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.03.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103548  09.03.2026 CET/CEST





