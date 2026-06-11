Andritz Aktie
WKN: 73000 / ISIN: AT0000730007
|
11.06.2026 17:33:01
EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Mag. Dietmar Heinisser, Exercise of call options with physical settlement in the framework of the stock option program 2022
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.06.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105482 11.06.2026 CET/CEST
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