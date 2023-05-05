EQS-DD: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Silke Reineke, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.05.2023 / 15:35 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Silke Last name(s): Reineke





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Karlheinz Last name(s): Gast Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

APONTIS PHARMA AG

b) LEI

894500ETO1J6MR8PDF91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.3250 EUR 36625.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.3250 EUR 36625.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





