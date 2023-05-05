05.05.2023 15:35:49

EQS-DD: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Thomas Milz, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2023 / 15:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Milz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
APONTIS PHARMA AG

b) LEI
894500ETO1J6MR8PDF91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.1800 EUR 14360.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.1800 EUR 14360.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim
Germany
Internet: https://apontis-pharma.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




82985  05.05.2023 CET/CEST



