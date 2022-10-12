Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 16:30:55

EQS-DD: artnet AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2022 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Galerie Neuendorf AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans Reinhard
Last name(s): Neuendorf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
artnet AG

b) LEI
391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0375

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.68 EUR 3.430 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.68 EUR 3.430 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/10/2022; UTC1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78823  12.10.2022 CET/CEST



