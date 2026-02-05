ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie

ASTA Energy Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 07:26:04

EQS-DD: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Johannes Linden, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.02.2026 / 07:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Linden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ASTA Energy Solutions AG

b) LEI
529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT100ASTA001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.5000 EUR 98,825.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.5000 EUR 98,825.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103108  05.02.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ASTA Energy Solutions

mehr Nachrichten