ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
|
15.09.2026 17:40:46
EQS-DD: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Johannes Linden, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|LEI Code:
|529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107084 15.09.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ASTA Energy Solutions
|
17:58
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
17:40
|EQS-DD: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Johannes Linden, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
17:40
|EQS-DD: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Johannes Linden, buy (EQS Group)
|
17:40
|EQS-DD: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Johannes Linden, buy (EQS Group)
|
17:40
|EQS-DD: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Johannes Linden, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)