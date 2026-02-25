ATOSS Software Aktie

ATOSS Software für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 510440 / ISIN: DE0005104400

25.02.2026 16:48:29

EQS-DD: ATOSS Software SE: AOB Invest GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.02.2026 / 16:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AOB Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas F.J.
Last name(s): Obereder
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ATOSS Software SE

b) LEI
529900Q9G9280ADNOA39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
80.7 EUR 8,634.90 EUR
80.6 EUR 2,015.00 EUR
80.5 EUR 2,415.00 EUR
80.3 EUR 97,564.50 EUR
80.1 EUR 2,643.30 EUR
80.1 EUR 8,330.40 EUR
80.1 EUR 2,002.50 EUR
80.2 EUR 8,180.40 EUR
80.2 EUR 8,180.40 EUR
80.2 EUR 8,180.40 EUR
80.2 EUR 160.40 EUR
80.2 EUR 8,180.40 EUR
80.8 EUR 10,019.20 EUR
81.15 EUR 10,711.80 EUR
81.3 EUR 8,943.00 EUR
81.4 EUR 10,093.60 EUR
81.4 EUR 7,000.40 EUR
81.4 EUR 244.20 EUR
81.35 EUR 9,111.20 EUR
81.35 EUR 650.80 EUR
81.3 EUR 10,894.20 EUR
81.3 EUR 1,544.70 EUR
81.25 EUR 3,412.50 EUR
81.25 EUR 1,462.50 EUR
81 EUR 4,050.00 EUR
81 EUR 567.00 EUR
80.95 EUR 5,747.45 EUR
81.5 EUR 11,084.00 EUR
81.4 EUR 1,953.60 EUR
81.7 EUR 683,420.50 EUR
83.05 EUR 7,640.60 EUR
82.8 EUR 8,445.60 EUR
82.8 EUR 116,748.00 EUR
82.7 EUR 8,435.40 EUR
82.7 EUR 197,818.40 EUR
82.6 EUR 57,324.40 EUR
82.65 EUR 17,191.20 EUR
82.5 EUR 1,394,992.50 EUR
82.4 EUR 2,060.00 EUR
82.4 EUR 494.40 EUR
82.7 EUR 2,232.90 EUR
82.7 EUR 2,150.20 EUR
82.4 EUR 2,224.80 EUR
82.2 EUR 1,972.80 EUR
82.1 EUR 1,970.40 EUR
81.9 EUR 1,965.60 EUR
81.5 EUR 1,956.00 EUR
81.55 EUR 698,068.00 EUR
82.55 EUR 27,571.70 EUR
82.65 EUR 328,451.10 EUR
83.1 EUR 4,986.00 EUR
83.3 EUR 8,246.70 EUR
83.3 EUR 6,664.00 EUR
83.25 EUR 12,903.75 EUR
83.2 EUR 12,064.00 EUR
83.2 EUR 416.00 EUR
83.1 EUR 7,229.70 EUR
83.1 EUR 831,000.00 EUR
84.2 EUR 21,639.40 EUR
84.2 EUR 8,588.40 EUR
84.6 EUR 12,267.00 EUR
84.6 EUR 8,629.20 EUR
84.9 EUR 933.90 EUR
85 EUR 22,100.00 EUR
84.85 EUR 10,097.15 EUR
84.85 EUR 5,515.25 EUR
84.7 EUR 5,759.60 EUR
84.7 EUR 3,133.90 EUR
84.8 EUR 8,649.60 EUR
84.8 EUR 8,649.60 EUR
84.8 EUR 8,395.20 EUR
84.85 EUR 8,654.70 EUR
84.85 EUR 678.80 EUR
84.8 EUR 8,649.60 EUR
84.7 EUR 677.60 EUR
84.65 EUR 12,443.55 EUR
85 EUR 1,615.00 EUR
85 EUR 65,195.00 EUR
84.8 EUR 20,436.80 EUR
84.8 EUR 678.40 EUR
84.85 EUR 8,654.70 EUR
84.85 EUR 8,654.70 EUR
84.85 EUR 8,400.15 EUR
84.85 EUR 8,654.70 EUR
84.85 EUR 678.80 EUR
84.9 EUR 6,112.80 EUR
84.9 EUR 5,858.10 EUR
84.9 EUR 3,905.40 EUR
84.55 EUR 8,624.10 EUR
84.6 EUR 23,095.80 EUR
84.45 EUR 5,573.70 EUR
84.45 EUR 10,978.50 EUR
84.2 EUR 6,904.40 EUR
84.2 EUR 1,515.60 EUR
84.1 EUR 4,709.60 EUR
84.1 EUR 8,578.20 EUR
84.35 EUR 24,714.55 EUR
84.5 EUR 8,619.00 EUR
84.5 EUR 15,125.50 EUR
84.5 EUR 3,633.50 EUR
84.5 EUR 8,619.00 EUR
84.5 EUR 8,619.00 EUR
84.5 EUR 5,492.50 EUR
84.5 EUR 14,027.00 EUR
84.3 EUR 8,598.60 EUR
84.3 EUR 5,816.70 EUR
84.4 EUR 10,212.40 EUR
84.3 EUR 8,682.90 EUR
84.3 EUR 8,598.60 EUR
84.3 EUR 1,095.90 EUR
84.1 EUR 7,569.00 EUR
84.1 EUR 6,391.60 EUR
84.1 EUR 3,532.20 EUR
84.1 EUR 252.30 EUR
83.7 EUR 6,863.40 EUR
83.7 EUR 2,343.60 EUR
83.55 EUR 4,511.70 EUR
83.55 EUR 8,522.10 EUR
83.3 EUR 5,997.60 EUR
83.3 EUR 1,749.30 EUR
83.3 EUR 4,581.50 EUR
83.3 EUR 4,414.90 EUR
83.25 EUR 16,233.75 EUR
83.25 EUR 666.00 EUR
83.25 EUR 4,745.25 EUR
83.2 EUR 9,484.80 EUR
83 EUR 3,154.00 EUR
83 EUR 60,258.00 EUR
83 EUR 12,616.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
82.52 EUR 5,360,651.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software SE
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103406  25.02.2026 CET/CEST





