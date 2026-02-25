EQS-DD: ATOSS Software SE: AOB Invest GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.02.2026 / 16:47 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: AOB Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas F.J. Last name(s): Obereder Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ATOSS Software SE

b) LEI

529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 80.7 EUR 8,634.90 EUR 80.6 EUR 2,015.00 EUR 80.5 EUR 2,415.00 EUR 80.3 EUR 97,564.50 EUR 80.1 EUR 2,643.30 EUR 80.1 EUR 8,330.40 EUR 80.1 EUR 2,002.50 EUR 80.2 EUR 8,180.40 EUR 80.2 EUR 8,180.40 EUR 80.2 EUR 8,180.40 EUR 80.2 EUR 160.40 EUR 80.2 EUR 8,180.40 EUR 80.8 EUR 10,019.20 EUR 81.15 EUR 10,711.80 EUR 81.3 EUR 8,943.00 EUR 81.4 EUR 10,093.60 EUR 81.4 EUR 7,000.40 EUR 81.4 EUR 244.20 EUR 81.35 EUR 9,111.20 EUR 81.35 EUR 650.80 EUR 81.3 EUR 10,894.20 EUR 81.3 EUR 1,544.70 EUR 81.25 EUR 3,412.50 EUR 81.25 EUR 1,462.50 EUR 81 EUR 4,050.00 EUR 81 EUR 567.00 EUR 80.95 EUR 5,747.45 EUR 81.5 EUR 11,084.00 EUR 81.4 EUR 1,953.60 EUR 81.7 EUR 683,420.50 EUR 83.05 EUR 7,640.60 EUR 82.8 EUR 8,445.60 EUR 82.8 EUR 116,748.00 EUR 82.7 EUR 8,435.40 EUR 82.7 EUR 197,818.40 EUR 82.6 EUR 57,324.40 EUR 82.65 EUR 17,191.20 EUR 82.5 EUR 1,394,992.50 EUR 82.4 EUR 2,060.00 EUR 82.4 EUR 494.40 EUR 82.7 EUR 2,232.90 EUR 82.7 EUR 2,150.20 EUR 82.4 EUR 2,224.80 EUR 82.2 EUR 1,972.80 EUR 82.1 EUR 1,970.40 EUR 81.9 EUR 1,965.60 EUR 81.5 EUR 1,956.00 EUR 81.55 EUR 698,068.00 EUR 82.55 EUR 27,571.70 EUR 82.65 EUR 328,451.10 EUR 83.1 EUR 4,986.00 EUR 83.3 EUR 8,246.70 EUR 83.3 EUR 6,664.00 EUR 83.25 EUR 12,903.75 EUR 83.2 EUR 12,064.00 EUR 83.2 EUR 416.00 EUR 83.1 EUR 7,229.70 EUR 83.1 EUR 831,000.00 EUR 84.2 EUR 21,639.40 EUR 84.2 EUR 8,588.40 EUR 84.6 EUR 12,267.00 EUR 84.6 EUR 8,629.20 EUR 84.9 EUR 933.90 EUR 85 EUR 22,100.00 EUR 84.85 EUR 10,097.15 EUR 84.85 EUR 5,515.25 EUR 84.7 EUR 5,759.60 EUR 84.7 EUR 3,133.90 EUR 84.8 EUR 8,649.60 EUR 84.8 EUR 8,649.60 EUR 84.8 EUR 8,395.20 EUR 84.85 EUR 8,654.70 EUR 84.85 EUR 678.80 EUR 84.8 EUR 8,649.60 EUR 84.7 EUR 677.60 EUR 84.65 EUR 12,443.55 EUR 85 EUR 1,615.00 EUR 85 EUR 65,195.00 EUR 84.8 EUR 20,436.80 EUR 84.8 EUR 678.40 EUR 84.85 EUR 8,654.70 EUR 84.85 EUR 8,654.70 EUR 84.85 EUR 8,400.15 EUR 84.85 EUR 8,654.70 EUR 84.85 EUR 678.80 EUR 84.9 EUR 6,112.80 EUR 84.9 EUR 5,858.10 EUR 84.9 EUR 3,905.40 EUR 84.55 EUR 8,624.10 EUR 84.6 EUR 23,095.80 EUR 84.45 EUR 5,573.70 EUR 84.45 EUR 10,978.50 EUR 84.2 EUR 6,904.40 EUR 84.2 EUR 1,515.60 EUR 84.1 EUR 4,709.60 EUR 84.1 EUR 8,578.20 EUR 84.35 EUR 24,714.55 EUR 84.5 EUR 8,619.00 EUR 84.5 EUR 15,125.50 EUR 84.5 EUR 3,633.50 EUR 84.5 EUR 8,619.00 EUR 84.5 EUR 8,619.00 EUR 84.5 EUR 5,492.50 EUR 84.5 EUR 14,027.00 EUR 84.3 EUR 8,598.60 EUR 84.3 EUR 5,816.70 EUR 84.4 EUR 10,212.40 EUR 84.3 EUR 8,682.90 EUR 84.3 EUR 8,598.60 EUR 84.3 EUR 1,095.90 EUR 84.1 EUR 7,569.00 EUR 84.1 EUR 6,391.60 EUR 84.1 EUR 3,532.20 EUR 84.1 EUR 252.30 EUR 83.7 EUR 6,863.40 EUR 83.7 EUR 2,343.60 EUR 83.55 EUR 4,511.70 EUR 83.55 EUR 8,522.10 EUR 83.3 EUR 5,997.60 EUR 83.3 EUR 1,749.30 EUR 83.3 EUR 4,581.50 EUR 83.3 EUR 4,414.90 EUR 83.25 EUR 16,233.75 EUR 83.25 EUR 666.00 EUR 83.25 EUR 4,745.25 EUR 83.2 EUR 9,484.80 EUR 83 EUR 3,154.00 EUR 83 EUR 60,258.00 EUR 83 EUR 12,616.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 82.52 EUR 5,360,651.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

