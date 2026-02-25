ATOSS Software Aktie

ATOSS Software für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 510440 / ISIN: DE0005104400

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 16:50:06

EQS-DD: ATOSS Software SE: AOB Invest GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.02.2026 / 16:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AOB Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas F.J.
Last name(s): Obereder
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ATOSS Software SE

b) LEI
529900Q9G9280ADNOA39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
83.2 EUR 1,331.20 EUR
83.2 EUR 2,662.40 EUR
83.25 EUR 5,994.00 EUR
83.1 EUR 747.90 EUR
83.1 EUR 1,329.60 EUR
82.75 EUR 8,275.00 EUR
82.75 EUR 2,151.50 EUR
83.15 EUR 9,894.85 EUR
83.25 EUR 8,491.50 EUR
83.25 EUR 8,491.50 EUR
83.25 EUR 8,491.50 EUR
83 EUR 8,466.00 EUR
82.65 EUR 8,099.70 EUR
82.95 EUR 6,470.10 EUR
83 EUR 7,138.00 EUR
83 EUR 4,316.00 EUR
82.9 EUR 6,383.30 EUR
82.9 EUR 6,051.70 EUR
83.15 EUR 204,881.60 EUR
83.1 EUR 12,132.60 EUR
83.35 EUR 6,584.65 EUR
83.25 EUR 8,491.50 EUR
83.25 EUR 8,491.50 EUR
83.25 EUR 4,578.75 EUR
83.1 EUR 4,404.30 EUR
82.95 EUR 6,801.90 EUR
83 EUR 6,059.00 EUR
82.75 EUR 4,799.50 EUR
82.8 EUR 9,770.40 EUR
82.55 EUR 560,019.20 EUR
82.05 EUR 9,435.75 EUR
82.2 EUR 3,452.40 EUR
82.2 EUR 1,561.80 EUR
82.8 EUR 5,961.60 EUR
82.8 EUR 662.40 EUR
82.8 EUR 6,375.60 EUR
82.6 EUR 4,295.20 EUR
82.6 EUR 4,377.80 EUR
82.35 EUR 5,352.75 EUR
82.25 EUR 4,030.25 EUR
82.25 EUR 246.75 EUR
82.25 EUR 5,757.50 EUR
82.25 EUR 12,831.00 EUR
82.75 EUR 4,882.25 EUR
82.75 EUR 41,375.00 EUR
82.8 EUR 9,190.80 EUR
82.35 EUR 5,023.35 EUR
82.35 EUR 329.40 EUR
82.4 EUR 7,498.40 EUR
82.4 EUR 8,404.80 EUR
82.4 EUR 8,404.80 EUR
82.4 EUR 4,367.20 EUR
82.4 EUR 7,086.40 EUR
82.3 EUR 1,975.20 EUR
82.1 EUR 2,463.00 EUR
82.1 EUR 2,052.50 EUR
82.1 EUR 6,403.80 EUR
82.1 EUR 5,911.20 EUR
82.1 EUR 4,105.00 EUR
82.15 EUR 282,103.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
82.61 EUR 1,407,717.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software SE
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103408  25.02.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ATOSS Software AG

mehr Nachrichten