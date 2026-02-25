EQS-DD: ATOSS Software SE: AOB Invest GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.02.2026 / 16:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: AOB Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas F.J. Last name(s): Obereder Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ATOSS Software SE

b) LEI

529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 83.2 EUR 1,331.20 EUR 83.2 EUR 2,662.40 EUR 83.25 EUR 5,994.00 EUR 83.1 EUR 747.90 EUR 83.1 EUR 1,329.60 EUR 82.75 EUR 8,275.00 EUR 82.75 EUR 2,151.50 EUR 83.15 EUR 9,894.85 EUR 83.25 EUR 8,491.50 EUR 83.25 EUR 8,491.50 EUR 83.25 EUR 8,491.50 EUR 83 EUR 8,466.00 EUR 82.65 EUR 8,099.70 EUR 82.95 EUR 6,470.10 EUR 83 EUR 7,138.00 EUR 83 EUR 4,316.00 EUR 82.9 EUR 6,383.30 EUR 82.9 EUR 6,051.70 EUR 83.15 EUR 204,881.60 EUR 83.1 EUR 12,132.60 EUR 83.35 EUR 6,584.65 EUR 83.25 EUR 8,491.50 EUR 83.25 EUR 8,491.50 EUR 83.25 EUR 4,578.75 EUR 83.1 EUR 4,404.30 EUR 82.95 EUR 6,801.90 EUR 83 EUR 6,059.00 EUR 82.75 EUR 4,799.50 EUR 82.8 EUR 9,770.40 EUR 82.55 EUR 560,019.20 EUR 82.05 EUR 9,435.75 EUR 82.2 EUR 3,452.40 EUR 82.2 EUR 1,561.80 EUR 82.8 EUR 5,961.60 EUR 82.8 EUR 662.40 EUR 82.8 EUR 6,375.60 EUR 82.6 EUR 4,295.20 EUR 82.6 EUR 4,377.80 EUR 82.35 EUR 5,352.75 EUR 82.25 EUR 4,030.25 EUR 82.25 EUR 246.75 EUR 82.25 EUR 5,757.50 EUR 82.25 EUR 12,831.00 EUR 82.75 EUR 4,882.25 EUR 82.75 EUR 41,375.00 EUR 82.8 EUR 9,190.80 EUR 82.35 EUR 5,023.35 EUR 82.35 EUR 329.40 EUR 82.4 EUR 7,498.40 EUR 82.4 EUR 8,404.80 EUR 82.4 EUR 8,404.80 EUR 82.4 EUR 4,367.20 EUR 82.4 EUR 7,086.40 EUR 82.3 EUR 1,975.20 EUR 82.1 EUR 2,463.00 EUR 82.1 EUR 2,052.50 EUR 82.1 EUR 6,403.80 EUR 82.1 EUR 5,911.20 EUR 82.1 EUR 4,105.00 EUR 82.15 EUR 282,103.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 82.61 EUR 1,407,717.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

