EQS-DD: ATOSS Software SE: AOB Invest GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.02.2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: AOB Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas F.J. Last name(s): Obereder Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ATOSS Software SE

b) LEI

529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 80.7 EUR 322.80 EUR 80.7 EUR 1,694.70 EUR 80.7 EUR 10,975.20 EUR 81 EUR 49,896.00 EUR 81 EUR 8,262.00 EUR 81 EUR 8,262.00 EUR 81 EUR 8,262.00 EUR 81 EUR 4,293.00 EUR 81.05 EUR 292,347.35 EUR 81.05 EUR 405,250.00 EUR 81.35 EUR 8,541.75 EUR 81.35 EUR 5,938.55 EUR 81.65 EUR 6,450.35 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 81.05 EUR 810,495.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

