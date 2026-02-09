ATOSS Software Aktie

WKN: 510440 / ISIN: DE0005104400

09.02.2026 18:01:26

EQS-DD: ATOSS Software SE: Christof Leiber, Acquisition of 1,745 shares of ATOSS Software SE (ISIN DE0005104400) as part of share-based remuneration due to the vesting of 2,656 Restricted Stock ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.02.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Leiber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ATOSS Software SE

b) LEI
529900Q9G9280ADNOA39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 1,745 shares of ATOSS Software SE (ISIN DE0005104400) as part of share-based remuneration due to the vesting of 2,656 Restricted Stock Units (LTI-RSU) in the context of the partial settlement of the LTI-RSU.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.58623 EUR 158,072.97 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
90.58623 EUR 158,072.9700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software SE
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103152  09.02.2026 CET/CEST





