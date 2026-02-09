EQS-DD: ATOSS Software SE: Christof Leiber, Acquisition of 1,745 shares of ATOSS Software SE (ISIN DE0005104400) as part of share-based remuneration due to the vesting of 2,656 Restricted Stock ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.02.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christof Last name(s): Leiber

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ATOSS Software SE

b) LEI

529900Q9G9280ADNOA39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005104400

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 1,745 shares of ATOSS Software SE (ISIN DE0005104400) as part of share-based remuneration due to the vesting of 2,656 Restricted Stock Units (LTI-RSU) in the context of the partial settlement of the LTI-RSU. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 90.58623 EUR 158,072.97 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 90.58623 EUR 158,072.9700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

