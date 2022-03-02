EQS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.03.2022 / 14:34

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: GAZIT MIDAS Limited





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Mr First name: Chaim Last name(s): Katzman Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

b) LEI

213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: XS2338530467





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



80.97917 EUR 6200000.00 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



80.9792 EUR 6200000.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

28/02/2022; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





02.03.2022





