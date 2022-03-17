EQS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited english

17.03.2022 11:38:45

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: GAZIT MIDAS Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr
First name: Chaim
Last name(s): Katzman
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Atrium European Real Estate Limited

b) LEI
213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS1829325239

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
98.80 % 4440000.00 EUR
98.85 % 500000.00 EUR
98.75 % 2000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
98.789 % 6940000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/03/2022; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
11-15 Seaton Place
JE4 0QH St. Helier
Jersey Guernsey



 
