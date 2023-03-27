EQS-DD: audius SE: audius AG, sell

27.03.2023 09:05:49

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: audius AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Francisi
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
audius SE

b) LEI
529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0006129074

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
16.00 EUR 1440000.00 EUR
16.00 EUR 250000.00 EUR
16.00 EUR 250000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.0000 EUR 1940000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de



 
