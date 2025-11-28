Aumovio Aktie

Aumovio für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.11.2025 14:04:22

EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Dr. Jutta A. Dönges, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.11.2025 / 14:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jutta A.
Last name(s): Dönges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUMOVIO SE

b) LEI
391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.70 EUR 92,667.50 EUR
36.70 EUR 734.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.7000 EUR 93,401.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: AUMOVIO SE
Guerickestraße 7
60488 Frankfurt on Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.aumovio.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




102106  28.11.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aumoviomehr Nachrichten