Aumovio Aktie
WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10
|
28.11.2025 14:04:22
EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Dr. Jutta A. Dönges, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUMOVIO SE
|Guerickestraße 7
|60488 Frankfurt on Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.aumovio.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102106 28.11.2025 CET/CEST
