AUMOVIO Aktie
WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10
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24.04.2026 11:40:28
EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledge of 32,995,229 shares of AUMOVIO SE in connection with a lending transaction
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUMOVIO SE
|Guerickestraße 7
|60488 Frankfurt on Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.aumovio.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104512 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu AUMOVIO
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11:40
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledge of 32,995,229 shares of AUMOVIO SE in connection with a lending transaction (EQS Group)
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11:40
|EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Verpfändung von 32.995.229 Aktien der AUMOVIO SE im Rahmen eines Kreditgeschäfts (EQS Group)
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