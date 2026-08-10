AUMOVIO Aktie

AUMOVIO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

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10.08.2026 08:37:53

EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: Philipp von Hirschheydt, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.08.2026 / 08:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philipp
Last name(s): von Hirschheydt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUMOVIO SE

b) LEI
391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.49767 EUR 101,098.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.49767 EUR 101,098.5500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: AUMOVIO SE
Guerickestraße 7
60488 Frankfurt on Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.aumovio.com/
LEI Code: 391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384



 
End of News EQS News Service




106410  10.08.2026 CET/CEST





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