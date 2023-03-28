Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 16:30:47

EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




28.03.2023 / 16:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Nikolaos Lykos
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
  Identification code AT0000A325L0
b) Nature of the transaction aquisition
       
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
11.946 900
  11.92 1000
    11.9 500
    11.806 593
    11.806 407
    11.8982 17
    11.898 583
    11.888 600
    11.78 500
    11.774 309
    11.774 191
    11.772 1000
    11.798 287
    11.798 113
    11.7 243
    11.788 100
    11.79 50
    11.798 100
    11.7 105
    11.796 111
    11.798 176
    11.798 111
    11.8 500
    11.8 500
    11.88 204
d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume
11.8376 9200 units
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-27; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)

 


Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/

Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed;


 
