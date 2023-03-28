EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.03.2023 / 16:29 CET/CEST
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nikolaos Lykos
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|b)
|LEI
|529900QI445M00DK4407
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|
|Identification code
|AT0000A325L0
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|aquisition
|
|
|
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|11.946
|900
|
|11.92
|1000
|
|
|11.9
|500
|
|
|11.806
|593
|
|
|11.806
|407
|
|
|11.8982
|17
|
|
|11.898
|583
|
|
|11.888
|600
|
|
|11.78
|500
|
|
|11.774
|309
|
|
|11.774
|191
|
|
|11.772
|1000
|
|
|11.798
|287
|
|
|11.798
|113
|
|
|11.7
|243
|
|
|11.788
|100
|
|
|11.79
|50
|
|
|11.798
|100
|
|
|11.7
|105
|
|
|11.796
|111
|
|
|11.798
|176
|
|
|11.798
|111
|
|
|11.8
|500
|
|
|11.8
|500
|
|
|11.88
|204
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
|11.8376
|9200 units
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-27; UTC+2
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)
