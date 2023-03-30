EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nikolaos Lykos 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Identification code AT0000A325L0 b) Nature of the transaction acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) in Euros Volume(s) 11.7 918 11.8 300 11.87 200 11.9 110 11.99 2,080 11.998 4,810 12.00 10,424 d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 11.9786 EUR 18,842 units e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-29; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)

