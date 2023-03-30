30.03.2023 12:33:47

EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2023 / 12:32 CET/CEST
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Nikolaos Lykos
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
  Identification code AT0000A325L0
b) Nature of the transaction acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) in Euros Volume(s)
11.7 918
  11.8 300
    11.87 200
    11.9 110
    11.99 2,080
    11.998 4,810
    12.00 10,424
d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume
11.9786 EUR 18,842 units
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-29; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)

 


Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/

Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed;


 
