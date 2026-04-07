EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.04.2026 / 18:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Markus Kirchmayr 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Management Board b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Option: Share options pursuant to the Share Option Program 2023

ISIN n.a. b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition: Allocation of share options pursuant to the Share Option Program 2023



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 272654 Shares/Units d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 0 EUR 272654 Shares/Units e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-03; UTC+02:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC – Outside a trading venue

07.04.2026 CET/CEST

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