EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

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AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.06.2026 / 16:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR
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|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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|a)
|Name
|Nikolaos Lykos
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|2
|Reason for the notification
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|a)
|Position/status
|Supervisory Board
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|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
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|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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|a)
|Name
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
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|
|b)
|LEI
|529900QI445M00DK4407
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|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share
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|ISIN
|AT0000A325L0
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|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale: The transaction relates to the acceptance of the voluntary Takeover Offer of Dai Nippon Printing by Mr. Lykos for his 27,114,422 shares in fulfillment of his obligation under the Irrevocable Undertaking.
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|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
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|10 EUR
|27,114,422 shares
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|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
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|10 EUR
|27,114,422 units
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|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-06-16; UTC+02:00
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|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC – Outside a trading venue
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18.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
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|Lamezanstraße 4-8
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|1230 Vienna
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|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
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|End of News
|EQS News Service
105588 18.06.2026 CET/CEST