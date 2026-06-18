EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.06.2026 / 16:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nikolaos Lykos 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Supervisory Board b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share ISIN AT0000A325L0 b) Nature of the transaction Sale: The transaction relates to the acceptance of the voluntary Takeover Offer of Dai Nippon Printing by Mr. Lykos for his 27,114,422 shares in fulfillment of his obligation under the Irrevocable Undertaking. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 EUR 27,114,422 shares d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 10 EUR 27,114,422 units e) Date of the transaction 2026-06-16; UTC+02:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC – Outside a trading venue

18.06.2026 CET/CEST

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