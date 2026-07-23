EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.07.2026 / 17:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name AKTIV VEKST AS



2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person is closely related to:

Jon Neeraas, Management Board b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share

ISIN AT0000A325L0 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal: Acceptance of the voluntary tender offer made by Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. by AKTIV VEKST AS for its 129,606 shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 EUR 129606 Shares/Units d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 10 EUR 129606 Shares/Units e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-21; UTC+02:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC – Outside a trading venue

23.07.2026 CET/CEST

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