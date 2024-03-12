12.03.2024 16:01:31

EQS-DD: Auto1 Group SE: BM Digital GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: BM Digital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Bertermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.5899 EUR 246152.26 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.5899 EUR 246152.26 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




90155  12.03.2024 CET/CEST



