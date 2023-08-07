07.08.2023 17:45:47

EQS-DD: Auto1 Group SE: Markus Boser, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.08.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Boser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.780086 EUR 789022.43 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.780086 EUR 789022.43 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/08/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/



 
