26.02.2026 12:09:06

EQS-DD: Baader Bank AG: Martin Zoller, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.02.2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Zoller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.90 EUR 3,450.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.9000 EUR 3,450.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


26.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103422  26.02.2026 CET/CEST





