Baader Bank Aktie
WKN: 508810 / ISIN: DE0005088108
|
26.02.2026 12:09:06
EQS-DD: Baader Bank AG: Martin Zoller, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103422 26.02.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baader Bank AG
|
26.02.26
|EQS-DD: Baader Bank AG: Martin Zoller, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.02.26
|EQS-DD: Baader Bank AG: Martin Zoller, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.02.26