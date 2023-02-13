EQS-DD: Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.02.2023 / 08:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Riedel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Baader Bank AG

b) LEI

529900JFOPPEDUR61H13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005088108





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



4.70 EUR 4700.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



4.7000 EUR 4700.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange MIC: XFRA





