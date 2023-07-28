28.07.2023 09:49:45

EQS-DD: Baader Bank AG: Oliver Riedel, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.07.2023 / 09:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baader Bank AG

b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005088108

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.86 EUR 7720.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.8600 EUR 7720.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Str. 4
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Internet: www.baaderbank.de



 
