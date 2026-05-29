Bajaj Mobility Aktie

Bajaj Mobility für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.05.2026 18:06:40

EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Neumeister

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bajaj Mobility AG

b) LEI
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.94 EUR 7,723.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.9400 EUR 7,723.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
29/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


29.05.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Bajaj Mobility AG
Stallhofnerstraße 3
5230 Mattighofen
Austria
Internet: www.bajajmobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI


 
End of News EQS News Service




105264  29.05.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)

mehr Nachrichten