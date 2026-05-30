Bajaj Mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
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30.05.2026 16:09:40
EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.05.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bajaj Mobility AG
|Stallhofnerstraße 3
|5230 Mattighofen
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.bajajmobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105266 30.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
|
16:09
|EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16:09
|EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, buy (EQS Group)
|
29.05.26
|EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, buy (EQS Group)
|
29.05.26