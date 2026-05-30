EQS-DD: Bajaj Mobility AG: Mag. Gottfried Neumeister, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.05.2026 / 16:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mag. First name: Gottfried Last name(s): Neumeister

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

The error was in points 4(c) and (d).

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bajaj Mobility AG

b) LEI

5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.97 EUR 7,723.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.97 EUR 7,723.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction

29/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.05.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



