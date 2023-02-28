28.02.2023 16:01:01

EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Markus Kamieth, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Kamieth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
48.4383 EUR 145314.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
48.4383 EUR 145314.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com



 
